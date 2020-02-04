|
He volunteered, he marched, he became the sweetest man at WillowBrooke Court Harry Lamborn Smith, a man of conscience, died peacefully on January 17, 2020 at Brittany Pointe Estates in Lansdale, PA. Born in 1921 to Mabel Lamborn and Harry Tangert Smith, he grew up in Glenside and attended Cheltenham High School. He is predeceased by brothers Chester and Fred, and by sister Alice. Harry volunteered for service in the Army Air Corps immediately after Pearl Harbor on December 8, 1941. After his service, he attended Temple University night school with GI benefits, and for 47 proud years, HLS worked at Standard Pressed Steel in Jenkintown, PA. In 1969, he joined other respected senior members of Abington Friends Meeting to march in the Moratorium in Washington, DC, to end the war in Vietnam. Harry is also known as the Pachysandra King of Greyhorse Road in Willow Grove, PA. Fondly known during diverse, competitive family activities as Maximum Leader, Harry is survived by his loving wife of 71 1/2 years, Alyse Reid Smith, daughter Deborah Smith Baker(Mary Ann) of Powell, OH, and sons Steven Smith of Berkeley, CA, and Reid Smith(Bess) of Oreland, PA. Grand and Great Grandchildren providing love and comfort include Kristen, Josh (Lauren), Carley, Jamie (Scotty), Cameron, Keenan, Liza (Vinny), Morgan; Corbin, Hannah, Jack and Alyse. A memorial for Harry Lamborn Smith will be held April 18, 2020 at 1:30 at Abington Friends Meeting, 520 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown, PA. Memorial donations can be made to Abington Friends Meeting, if desired.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020