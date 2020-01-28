|
Harvey I. Salwen of Gwynedd Valley, PA passed peacefully on January 21, 2020, with his best friend and beloved wife, Jean, by his side. Harvey lived an exemplary life filled with generous involvement and contributions to many community organizations, and as a leader, mentor and business owner in real estate for over 50 years. He has left a loving impression as an inspiration to countless individuals in all walks of life. While his accomplishments in this world were many, his most treasured priority was the love for his wife of 38 years, Jean Mc Coy Salwen, and as the proud father of his three children, Diana Reynolds (Elmer), Susan Abla (Lance) and David Salwen (Joyce). His 4 grandchildren were a gift that he always held dear in his heart. Brother, Jesse Salwen and his wife, Martha, of Hickory, NC, also survive him as favorite cohorts in endless adventures throughout their history together. Harvey was a legacy in the Montgomery County real estate community where he was at the helm of several companies which led, most recently, to a partnership with Salwen and Strasburg Real Estate in Spring House, PA. During his career, he served as president of the Eastern Montgomery County Board of Realtors and as President of North Penn Board of Realtors Multiple Listings Committee. For 30 years, he was a member of the Wissahickon Valley Watershed Assn. and served on the Board of Directors and as President for several years. Harvey was also on the Lower Gwynedd Zoning Hearing Board. For over 25 years, he served on the Rohm and Haas Citizens Advisory Board. As part of his dedication to community, Harvey was a member of the Montgomery County Community College Board and the Gwynedd Mercy President’s Committee. He was also active in “Saving Penllyn Woods”. In addition, he valued his 10-year tenure as the Pennsylvania Deputy Game Warden as a great experience. A member of the Kiwanis Club, Shriners, and as a 32nd Degree Mason, Harvey enjoyed helping others succeed with honesty and appreciation of every moment. He always had a twinkle in his eye, a warm smile and good stories that he loved to share. Among the aforesaid, he had a passion for woodworking, cars, fishing and hunting, and developed a successful side-line with photography and drone videos over the past 20 years. Harvey’s history includes growing up in Abington, PA, as son of Maurice and Malvina Salwen. He graduated from Penn Charter High School and Ursinus University. He served 5 years in the Navy and became a Navy Lieutenant JG. Following this, he joined the family business, Crown Paper, before branching out into real estate. Harvey’s Celebration of Life will be held on March 7th, at 12PM at the Old York Road Country Club in Springhouse, PA. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Lower Gwynedd Valley Police Benevolent Assn or to can be made in honor of Harvey Salwen. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020