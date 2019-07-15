|
|
Helen E. Ditmer, 91, of Quakertown died July 8, 2019 in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Herman E. Ditmer. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late John F. & Helen E. (Dever) Yerkes. She owned and operated the former Pig Stand Restaurant in Quakertown. After the sale of the restaurant she worked for the former Woolworth’s Luncheonette. Helen was a financial supporter of the MS Society. She enjoyed cooking. She loved her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Quakertown. She is survived by her children Elwood Ditmer (Karen) of Palmyra, Mary Wentz (James) of Quakertown, Patricia Mohring (Robert) of Greentown, Robert Ditmer of Quakertown, and Judy Rohs (Larry) of Hellertown. Two brothers Joseph Yerkes (Shirley) of Bacliff, Texas and William Yerkes (Cindy) of Allentown, two sisters Mary Yerkes of Telford and Adele Winkler (Stanley) of Quakertown. 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 9 brother and sisters. A Memorial Mass was held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church 2545 W. Pumping Station Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society P.O. Box 4527 New York, New York 10163.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on July 21, 2019