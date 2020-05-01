Henrietta (Penny) E. Stainsby (nee Wagner) of Oreland, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s at the Masonic Village of Lafayette Hill. Penny was 79 years old. Beloved wife of almost 60 years, of William L. Stainsby, loving mother of Janet (William) Bonenberger and Susan (George) Wilmot. Devoted grandmother of Lauren (Nicholas) Malatestinic, Chelsea (Bradley) Greenway, Matthew Bonenberger, Natalie Wilmot and Alexis Wilmot. Born in Abington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Henrietta Wagner. Penny graduated from Abington Senior High School. She worked for 40+ years as an administrator for an orthopedic practice in Ambler/Flourtown and then an OBGYN practice associated with Abington Hospital. An active member of the Morning Light Chapter #312 of the Eastern Star and formally the Old York Road Chapter, she served in many capacities over the years. She had a beautiful smile, loved to have tea with her friends, celebrate birthdays, travel, camp, research antiques, explore garage sales, scrapbook, and make wonderful memories with her family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Craft Funeral Home of Erdenheim. Her family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayer at this time. A private viewing and burial will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled later when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Penny’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Delaware Valley, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 https://www.alz.org/delval
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from May 1 to May 10, 2020.