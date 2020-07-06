Herbert B. Rothe Jr., 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and Linda Rothe (Ripley), 77, passed away peacefully June 26, 2020. Herb and Linda were married 53 years and resided in Lansdale, PA. Both were previous owners of Rothe Florists, Philadelphia. Herb was born in Philadelphia, to the late Herbert B. Rothe, Sr. and Alice Craigmile Rothe. He attended Central H.S. and graduated from Penn State University in 1961. Herb went on to operate the third generation of Rothe Florists where it began in 1908. He entered the U.S. Army Reserves as an officer where he remained in the Civil Affairs Unit for 30 years. Herb commanded the 416 th, the 304 th and the 358 th Brigade until he retired in 1991 with the rank of Colonel. He was also a member of the Mt. Airy Chestnut Hill Lions and numerous floral associations. Linda was born in Wayne, PA to the late Harold Ripley and Lila Ripley (Boles). Linda graduated from Goldie-Beacon College and later worked at General Electric, Space Sciences Division and Rothe Florists of Philadelphia. Herb & Linda are survived by Herbert III (Cheryl), Christopher (Laine), Craig (Tina) Rothe and six grandchildren. They were members of the First Presbyterian Church of Ambler and active in many local organizations. A combined Celebration of Life service will be held on a date to be announced. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store