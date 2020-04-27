|
|
Herbert B. Rothe, age 81 passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Lansdale, Pa. Herb was the devoted husband of Linda (Ripley) Rothe for 53 years. He graduated from Central High School and Penn State University after which he became the 3rd generation owner of Rothe Florists , Mt. Airy, Philadelphia. He proudly served for 30 years in the Civil Affairs branch of the U. S. Army Reserves where he retired as Colonel (06) after commanding the 416th, the 304th and the 358th Brigade. He is survived by 3 loving sons, Herbert III, Christopher and Craig and 2 sisters Alice Griegel and Suzanne Felbinger and also 6 grandchildren. A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 3, 2020