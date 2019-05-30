|
|
Hubert “Bud” Sullivan, Jr. passed away in his sleep early the morning of May 9, 2019 in Venice, Florida. He was 80 years old. Bud was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 8, 1938 to Hubert B. Sullivan, Sr. and Genevieve Charlton Sullivan. He was the sixth-great-grandson of John Hart, New Jersey Delegate to the Continental Congress and Signer of the Declaration of Independence. Bud grew up in St. Theresa’s Parish in Philadelphia, and went on to attend Central High School and later Germantown High School where he played football. Following graduation, Bud served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959. Upon returning home, he completed his education at Spring Garden College. In 1961, Bud married Phyllis Andre of Lafayette Hill, and raised four children between West Oak Lane, Hollywood, and Rydal, PA. Bud was very active in both Abington Township Republican Organization (ATRO) and Montgomery County’s Republican Party, was a member of the Emerald Society and the Optimists Club, both of Philadelphia. Active in his community, Bud served as the coach of St. Hillary’s CYO baseball team for many years and was the scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 7 of Elkins Park, PA for five years. He led the boys of Troop 7 on various adventures including backpacking in Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, NM and sailing at the National High Adventure Sea Base in Islamorada, FL. In his early career, Bud worked for the United Parcel Service and the Philadelphia School District. Professionally known as Hugh Sullivan, he sold real estate in the Philadelphia area for Kolen and Lerch, Coldwell Banker, and Merrill Lynch, and later continued as a realtor in Venice, Florida where he enjoyed an early and long retirement for the last twenty years. In Venice, Bud served on the board of Farmington Vistas Condo Association and spent many years working at the Lake Venice Golf Club where he was known for his friendly smile and jovial nature. In Venice, Bud was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Elks Lodge, and the American Legion. Bud is survived by his wife of 58 years Phyllis Andre Sullivan; sisters Dee Sullivan Lessee and Joan Sullivan Fitzgerald; his children Deborah Sullivan, Tracy Sullivan Paparella, Hubert Sullivan III, and Edward Sullivan; and his six grandchildren Maxwell Paparella, Nicholas Paparella, Charlotte Paparella, Samuel Paparella, Cecelia Paparella, and Tallula Ford Sullivan. Family and friends up and down the coast knew Bud for his incredible charisma, sense of humor, and dancing feet. Bud was always the life of the party, and he leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter. Family, friends, former colleagues, and scouts are asked to remember and celebrate Bud’s life - share that love and laughter - at the Elkins Park Presbyterian Church on Cedar Road, Elkins Park, PA on June 15th at 11am.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 9, 2019