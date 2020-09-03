Irene T. Landes, 95, of Souderton, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Jerome F. Landes, Jr. Born August 10, 1925 in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Homyak. Mrs. Landes was employed as an office manager with a number of local companies, retiring from Nyce Printing in 1992; however, Irene kept working part time until the age of 94. Earlier in life, she worked in the Philadelphia Navy Yard during World War II. She was a member of many organizations and groups, including Souderton-Telford Business and Professional Women (she was active for 69 years and known throughout the state). Irene was also active during elections and was a frequent poll worker. She sold Tupperware for forty years, enjoyed gardening, and was a member of a book club. Irene would also frequently volunteer at the Indian Valley Public Library. She was also a founding parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Church, Hatfield, where she was a member of the Senior Club. Later in life, she was a parishioner of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Sellersville. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Indian Valley Democratic Committee. Additionally, Irene loved to travel and went all over the world. She played bridge, pinochle, and haasenpeffer, which she taught at The Indian Valley Senior Center, and was an avid reader who loved learning. Irene was a powerful personality and freely spoke her opinions. She lived each day with fierce determination and relished her independence. She loved God, her family, friends and community, and they loved her. Survivors include her daughters, Eileen L. Gillin (George) of Blue Bell, Barbara Bazzel (Griff Foulke) of Souderton; four grandchildren, Kevin Gillin of Lansdale, Brian Gillin (Erin) of Chicago, Amy Gardocki (Johnathan) of Telford, and Jesse Bazzel of Warminster; three step-grandchildren, Gwen Godfrey (Scott) of Souderton, Justin Foulke of Souderton, and Nathan Foulke of Coal Township, PA; six great-grandchildren, Shaun, Cecelia, Chase, Braydon, Addison, and Trent; and her brother, Joseph Homyak of Buffalo, NY. In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy J. Landes; two brothers; and six sisters. Funeral services and burial will be held privately in St. Agnes Cemetery, Sellersville. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Irene’s memory to Generations of Indian Valley, 259 North Second Street, Souderton, PA 18964 or The Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia, 4050 Conshohocken Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131.



