Jack S. Badger, 90, of Ambler, formerly of Oreland, on March 14, 2019 at Fort Washington Estates Medical Center. Born in Butler County, PA on May 12, 1928, he was the son of the late Sylvester D. and Grace Houk Badger. Jack graduated from Shenango High School, then received a BA in Education from Penn State University in 1951 and a M.Ed. from Temple University in 1959. He was married to Jean Detweiler Badger for 66 years. Jack spent three years in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1954 as a 2nd Lieutenant in Field Artillery. He taught and coached for three years at Hatboro High School but was employed for over 33 years with the Insurance Company of North America (now CIGNA) before retiring in 1988. Jack was a 50-plus year member of the Fraternal Order of Masons and a faithful member of Carmel Presbyterian Church since 1956. He coached Oreland Little League Baseball and Oreland Girls Softball. In retirement he was active at the Senior Adult Upper Dublin Center, serving 12 years as President; and working with a group of volunteers (“The Merry Men”) completing maintenance tasks around the church. Jack was a passionate fan of Penn State Football, holding season tickets for many years. He enjoyed family gatherings, flower and vegetable gardening, barbershop music, shooting pool and following local sports teams, national news and the stock market. In addition to his wife Jack is survived by his children Craig D. Badger (Betty) of Warrington and Susan B. Lohoefer (Robert) of Oreland; grandchildren John R. “Jack” and Bret W. Badger and Julia J. Lohoefer-Kozak (Kevin) and Rebecca S. Lohoefer-Mahon (Jeff); brother, Edward C. Badger (Regina) of New Castle, PA; and brother-in-law, Willard S. Detweiler, Jr. (Susan) of Chestnut Hill; and, more than 20 nieces and nephews spanning three generations. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his in-laws Ruth and Willard S. Detweiler, Sr., Marjorie D. and Allan Cowell and Barbara Badger; and nephew, James Cowell. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Carmel Presbyterian Church in Glenside; family greeting at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am. His ashes will be committed in the church’s Memorial Garden immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack’s name may be made to the Wills Eye Hospital at www.willseye.org.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019