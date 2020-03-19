Home

John R. Freed Funeral Home Inc
124 N Easton Rd
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-1900
Jacquelyn M. Cooper


1920 - 2020
Jacquelyn M. Cooper Obituary
Jacquelyn M. Cooper, formerly of Glenside and Abington, passed away March 12, 2020 at her home. She was a beloved mother of Christine Anne (Tamar Sherer) and Beth Lynn Miller (Jeffrey). She was a grandmother to Amy, Andrew and Bradley. Jacquelyn was predeceased by her husband Charles A. Cooper and daughter Amy. Jacquelyn attended Abington High School and Taylor Business School in Philadelphia. Services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America 375 Kings Highway North Cherry Hill, NJ. 08034 Arr by John R. Freed
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020
