James A. Butler, 75, formerly of Glenside, passed away peacefully on October 27 due to complications associated with Parkinson’s disease. Jim was a beloved family member, master teacher, scholar of international renown, and generous, kind soul. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was a graduate of Pittsburgh Central Catholic high school, LaSalle University, and received his PhD at Cornell University. He taught in LaSalle’s English Department for over 40 years, also serving as department chair and Director of the Honors Program. He cultivated the University’s connection to the family of prominent author, Owen Wister, by helping to establish and curate the Wister Family Special Collection in Connelly Library. He published a guide to artist Charles Wilson Peale’s home, a national historic landmark that sits in the middle of LaSalle’s campus, and regularly led tours there. His primary scholarship focused on poet William Wordsworth which often took him to a place he cherished - England’s Lake District. He edited three books for the Cornell Wordsworth Series, an internationally prominent collection. Locally, he was a member of the Germantown Historical Society and Jenkins’ Town Lyceum. He enjoyed local history, folk music, baseball games, and his family. All will remember his gentle spirit that persevered even through his later health challenges. Deeply missed by his daughters Christy (Chris) Carlson, Amy (Bob) McHenry, Anne (Ryan) Mathews, brother Thomas (Pat) Butler, close friend Georgina Murphy, friend and former wife, Joanne Butler (Ed) Olejkowski, grandchildren, Katie, Erik (Carlson) and Meghan, Michael (McHenry). The family would like to recognize the wonderful staff at Sunrise Assisted Living at both Dresher and Abington, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safer for all to gather. Memorial donations can be made to either organizations: LaSalle University Special Collections (Attn: Carol Brigham) Connelly Library, 1900 West Olney Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19141 or his daughter’s Autism Awareness Non-profit, www.Just2Moms.com
.