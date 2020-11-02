1/1
James A. Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Butler, 75, formerly of Glenside, passed away peacefully on October 27 due to complications associated with Parkinson’s disease. Jim was a beloved family member, master teacher, scholar of international renown, and generous, kind soul. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was a graduate of Pittsburgh Central Catholic high school, LaSalle University, and received his PhD at Cornell University. He taught in LaSalle’s English Department for over 40 years, also serving as department chair and Director of the Honors Program. He cultivated the University’s connection to the family of prominent author, Owen Wister, by helping to establish and curate the Wister Family Special Collection in Connelly Library. He published a guide to artist Charles Wilson Peale’s home, a national historic landmark that sits in the middle of LaSalle’s campus, and regularly led tours there. His primary scholarship focused on poet William Wordsworth which often took him to a place he cherished - England’s Lake District. He edited three books for the Cornell Wordsworth Series, an internationally prominent collection. Locally, he was a member of the Germantown Historical Society and Jenkins’ Town Lyceum. He enjoyed local history, folk music, baseball games, and his family. All will remember his gentle spirit that persevered even through his later health challenges. Deeply missed by his daughters Christy (Chris) Carlson, Amy (Bob) McHenry, Anne (Ryan) Mathews, brother Thomas (Pat) Butler, close friend Georgina Murphy, friend and former wife, Joanne Butler (Ed) Olejkowski, grandchildren, Katie, Erik (Carlson) and Meghan, Michael (McHenry). The family would like to recognize the wonderful staff at Sunrise Assisted Living at both Dresher and Abington, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safer for all to gather. Memorial donations can be made to either organizations: LaSalle University Special Collections (Attn: Carol Brigham) Connelly Library, 1900 West Olney Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19141 or his daughter’s Autism Awareness Non-profit, www.Just2Moms.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved