James Coe, 89, of Roxborough, Phila, PA, July 19, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, lived in Roxborough. Beloved husband of his late wife, Dawn Edith Coe. Brother of the late Doris Kling. Survived by daughters Rebecca Joe McWicker, Kelly Anne Coe, Donna Lynne Beauchamp, Jean Marie Searle and son Carl Searle and grandchildren Charles (Buddy) Paul Muhler, III and Brittany Alyse DeLuca. James attended Roxborough High School and later Temple University. He served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean war. He then became a police officer, carpenter and retired from the School District of Philadelphia as a Senior Engineering Technician. He was a devoted member for 53 years, of the Free and Accepted Masons of Pennsylvania, Palenstine-Roxborough Lodge #135. He was also a devoted member of the V.F.W. Post #333; served as the Commander from 1991 to 1992. In addition, he was a member of The American Legion in Roxborough for 26 years. James was always concerned with the welfare of his family, relatives, and friends. Private services will be held on July 24, 2020. Interment will be at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of Flowers, send donations to: Montgomery County SPCA, 19 East Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428 Masonic Charities, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 March of Dimes, https://www.marchofdimes.org/giving/support-general.aspx Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, https://www.chop.edu/giving Koller Funeral Home

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jul. 23 to Jul. 29, 2020.
