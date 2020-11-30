1/
James Green Sr.
James Green, Sr., 83, of Ambler, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. James was born in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, PA. James attended technical school where he met his charming wife, and has more than fifty years of marriage together. James depended on, and wanted to thank, his dialysis teacher, also known as the lovely Polish lady. James was the respected patriarch of a loving family that included several children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A man of tremendous charisma and good humor. James had a lot of advice and jokes. Alongside his wife, James built both a beautiful family and a successful construction business; both of which thrive to this day. In retirement, James developed a passion for painting and sharing this talent with many people. The Funeral Service is private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mike Rowe WORKS Foundation, www.mikeroweworks.org, that promotes labor training.

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
