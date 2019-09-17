|
James Wilson Harper, 88, of Ambler, died on September 13, 2019 at Foulkeways at Gwynedd. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Castner) Harper for over 30 years. He was born in Riverton, NJ on February 10, 1931 to the late John C. and Mary Gahring (Price) Harper. Jim was a graduate of Wilmington Friends High School and the University of Virginia where he studied biology and pre-med. He attended medical school at Temple University for one year, and later decided he didn’t want to become at doctor. He spent his career in the pharmaceutical industry. Jim was a Senior Director for clinical research support for Johnson & Johnson for 23 years. He and his wife Nancy enjoyed working on and maintaining their “fixer upper” home in Lower Gwynedd. Jim was a talented and creative woodworker making many wonderful items for his children through the years. He was athletic, energetic, enjoyed swimming at the pool, skiing, surf fishing and gardening. He enjoyed traveling to Europe for skiing and the Outer Banks, NC for fishing. He was a member of the Associates of Clinical Pharmacology, where he served as President. In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by 3 sons James W. Harper, Jr. (fiancé Linda Tomaquindici), Mitchell P. Harper, David G. Harper, a brother John C. Harper, III (wife, Patty), his former spouse Janet M. Harper, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 951 E. Butler Pike, Ambler, PA. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s name can be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation. www.parkinson.org. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019