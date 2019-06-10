|
James V. Singer, Jr., 49 of Philadelphia, died Sunday, June 9 2019. He was born November 4, 1969, the son of James and Joann Singer (nee Organski) in Philadelphia. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Singer; mother, Joann Singer; sisters: Louann Hepworth and Connie Nawn (Richard Jr.); nieces: Candice Torpey and Tricia Nawn; and nephews: Michael Torpey and Richard Nawn, III. Visitation commences at 11:00 AM with a service immediately following at 12:00 noon, on Friday, June 14, 2019 at West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Interment following service at Westminster Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James’ honor may be sent to ROLLING THUNDER, INC., CHAPTER 1 PA, P.O. Box 463 Eagleville, PA 19408-0463. Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc., www.WestLaurelHill.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 12, 2019