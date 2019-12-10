|
|
James “Jamie” Girard Symes, 51, of Huntingdon Valley, PA, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He is survived by siblings Michele, Angela (Bill Lyons), Carol, Dianne, Kimberly (John DePaul), Anthony (Michelle), Christopher (Kelli), Sara (Anthony Lattanzio), and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Gloria R. Symes (Sgrillo) and Walter J. Symes. The family will receive condolences and visitors from 4-5pm, followed by a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Jenkintown United Methodist Church, 328 Summit Ave, Jenkintown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Casual dress encouraged.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019