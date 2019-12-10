Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
(610) 354-9800
For more information about
James Symes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Symes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Symes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Symes Obituary
James “Jamie” Girard Symes, 51, of Huntingdon Valley, PA, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He is survived by siblings Michele, Angela (Bill Lyons), Carol, Dianne, Kimberly (John DePaul), Anthony (Michelle), Christopher (Kelli), Sara (Anthony Lattanzio), and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Gloria R. Symes (Sgrillo) and Walter J. Symes. The family will receive condolences and visitors from 4-5pm, followed by a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Jenkintown United Methodist Church, 328 Summit Ave, Jenkintown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Casual dress encouraged.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -