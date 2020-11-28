James “Jim” Toner, Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday November 15, 2020. Beloved husband to Janet, father of George Tregear (Jennifer), J.T. Toner (Kayla), and Kate Shradley. Treasured grandfather to Aydan, Kyler, Jenna, Elizabeth, Matthew and Seamus. Brother of Claire Bambrick, Patricia “Trish” Hubbs, Anne Quinn, John Toner and preceded in death by brother Joseph Toner, Jr and sister Mary Ellen Marino. Loved and funny “Uncle Jim” to many. Jim’s passions included his grandkids, golf, and dinner at Gatsby’s with his favorite girl. He always tried to beat the odds, win the lottery, and celebrate each day. In lieu of contributions or flowers, Jim would ask that you tip your bartenders and servers generously, and that you remember him whenever someone pours a Jack & Ginger. The family will host a celebration of life service once everyone in America learns how to wear a mask. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com