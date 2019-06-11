|
Jane C. Beadle (nee Powell) (June 6, 2019). Beloved wife of the late Bradford. Loving mother to Brad (Jan), Brent (Nicky), and Beth (Bill) Piszek. Grandmother of 9 Brent, Brad, Blake, Joshua, Brandon, Bryan Beadle, and Ashley and Andrew Piszek. Great grandmother to Benjamin, Aidan, Brenna, Beau, and Jackson. Services Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jane’s name may be made to the Girl Scout of America, 330 Manor Rd., Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 or her church St. Thomas Church, 610 Church Rd., Flourtown, PA 19031.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 16, 2019