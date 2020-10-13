Jane N. Barndt, 94, of Wellsboro, passed away Thursday October 8, 2020, at the Green Home in Wellsboro. She was the daughter of Homer and Mamie (Spencer) Niles, and was born on June 13, 1926, in Elkland, PA. Jane graduated from Wellsboro High School in the class of 1944, and earned a BS in Business Education from Bloomsburg University, she also graduated from courses of study in Penn State and Rider Universities. Jane was a teacher and taught for 31 years, 27 of them in the Quakertown School District in Quakertown, PA. On August 26, 1956, she married E. Ralph Barndt, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage, until his death in 2008. She was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro, a member, past president and past state president of B.P.W. Jane is survived by her son Fred S. Barndt, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother: Hugh Niles. Burial will be at the St. Andrew’s Union Cemetery in Perkasie, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to a charity of the donor’s choice. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com
