Janet “Bunny” (Alexander) Dippl, 82, of Telford, PA passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Grand View Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Rudolph Dippl for 48 years. Bunny was born in Willow Grove, PA to the late George Henry Alexander, Sr. and the late Emma Elizabeth (Fenstermacher) Alexander. She graduated from Souderton High School, class of 1955. Bunny graduated from Ursinus College, class of 1959. She worked as a math teacher at Springfield Township High School in Erdenheim, PA. Bunny was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked alongside her husband to manage his dental practice, Rudolph Dippl, DDS in Telford, PA. Bunny was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church in Telford and attended Zwingli United Church of Christ in Souderton. She volunteered for the Mennonite Central Committee and Grand View Hospital Auxiliary. Bunny is survived by her two daughters, Julia M. Dippl, MD & husband, David Pompliano of Princeton, NJ, Vanessa L. Barber of Westfield, NJ; her seven grandchildren – Christian (27), Taylor (26), Colin (25), & Matthew (23) Barber, and Quentin (20), Luke (18), & Ian (16) Pompliano; her sister, Georgia A. Billger & husband, Joseph of Rehoboth Beach, DE; her brother, George “Skip” Henry Alexander, Jr. & wife, Joanne of Telford, PA; and her numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Patricia “Pat” Ann Lord and Elizabeth “Betty” Alexander. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Zwingli United Church of Christ, 350 Wile Avenue, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964, followed by an informal visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice Memorial Fund c/o Grand View Hospital, 700 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020