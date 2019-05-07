|
Jean Budd Falconi, 90, passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2019. She grew up in Pearl River, NY, attended Cornell University and lived in Quito, Ecuador during her brief marriage. She lived in Honesdale, PA for over 40 years, where she raised her sons, Joe and John. She moved to Newtown, PA in 2001 to be near family. She volunteered regularly at the Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve. She loved dogs, cats, golf, trees, flowers, birds, sunshine and blue sky, family and friends. Jean is survived by her sons and her daughter-in-law Betsy, her two granddaughters, Katie and Lizzy, and four great-grandchildren. Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BHWP, Box 685, New Hope, PA 18938. Life Celebration services entrusted to Swartz Givnish of Newtown, 215-968-3891
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 19, 2019