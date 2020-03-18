|
Jean Laura Fox (née Ottinger), of Lower Gwynedd, PA, died on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was 91 years old. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elwood P. and Edna E. (nee Kenney) Ottinger. She is predeceased by her husband of 25 years, John H. Fox, who died in 1987. Jean was a 1946 graduate of Germantown High School, and she maintained her high school friendships throughout her life. She attended each class reunion and in later years served on the reunion committee. Jean received a certificate from Temple University’s School of Intensive Secretarial Training in 1948. She was employed for 12 years as an executive secretary by Peter A. Frasse & Co. before leaving her career to raise her children. She continued to be a meticulous record keeper, businesswoman and philanthropist. She donated to (or volunteered for) many charitable organizations, including Girl Scouts of America, Wissahickon School District (reading tutor and daycare volunteer), Saint John’s Hospice, St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Ambler, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, World Wildlife Fund, and The Nature Conservancy. Throughout her life, Jean was an avid walker, swimmer, and sun worshiper in Lower Gwynedd, PA and Ocean City, NJ. She loved music of all kinds, playing the piano for her family, and line dancing with her friends. In recent years Jean expanded her network of friends at Eastern Montgomery County Women’s Connection, St. Alphonsus Seniors, Montco SAAC (formerly SAGA of Ambler), and Sunrise Senior Living at Dresher. She is survived by her loving children, Deborah J. Walsh and her husband Michael, of Horsham, PA and John H. Fox, Jr. and his wife Julia of Maple Glen, PA. She is the beloved grandmother of Matthew R. Walsh, Daniel K. Walsh and Henry J. Fox. Funeral services will be private. Remembrances in her name to Saint John’s Hospice, 1221 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 would be appreciated by the family. www.saintjohnshospice.org Photos and tributes may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020