Jean Laura Fox Jean Laura Fox (née Ottinger), of Lower Gwynedd, PA, died on Friday March 13, 2020. She was 91 years old. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elwood P. and Edna E. (née Kenney) Ottinger. She is predeceased by her husband of 25 years, John H. Fox, who died in 1987. Jean was a 1946 graduate of Germantown High School, and she maintained her high school friendships throughout her life. She was employed for 12 years as an executive secretary by Peter A. Frasse & Co. before leaving her career to raise her children. She donated to (or volunteered for) many organizations, including: Girl Scouts of America, Wissahickon School District, Saint John’s Hospice, and The Nature Conservancy. Throughout her life Jean was an avid walker, swimmer, and sun worshiper in Lower Gwynedd, PA and Ocean City, NJ. She loved music of all kinds, playing the piano for her family, and line dancing with her friends. She is survived by her loving children, Deborah J. Walsh and her husband Michael, of Horsham, PA and John H. Fox, Jr. and his wife Julia of Maple Glen, PA. She is the beloved grandmother of Matthew R. Walsh, Daniel K. Walsh, and Henry J. Fox. Funeral services will be private. Remembrances in her name to Saint John’s Hospice, 1221 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 would be appreciated by the family. For full obituary see www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020