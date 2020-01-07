|
|
Jeanette Rolph, a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend passed away in her home at the age of 66 on January 5, 2020...after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Jeanette, the oldest of four sisters was born in Alhambra, CA on October 30, 1953. She married Dr. Daniel N. Rolph on January 10, 1975 and together they raised five children. They have resided in Flourtown for 35 years. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Dan, of 45 years, her children, Joshua Rolph (Kristina), Sarah Magelsen (Shawn), Benjamin Rolph (Kristy), Mary Grampp (Eddie), and John Rolph (Brittany), her 17 grandchildren, along with her mother, Georgianna Champion, and sisters, Gayle Gertsch, Sylvia Schow and Susan Champion. Her father, father-in-law and sweet granddaughter have proceeded her in passing and have welcomed her into their loving arms. Jeanette lived her life full of service to her family and friends. All who knew her loved her-she never met a stranger. Her husband and children were her greatest treasure. To love and assist others was her greatest joy. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1501 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA 19025. Viewing will be from 10:00-10:45am. Service will begin at 11:00am.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020