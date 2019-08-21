|
Jeanne C. Nathan born December 13, 1924 in Germantown, PA died Saturday morning August 17, 2019. She had lived a full and rich life and is finally with her husband of many years, Harold, again in the next. Jeanne was loved by so many people and, along with her husband Harold, enjoyed many a party with family and neighbors in Fort Washington. She is survived by her six sons Erich, Michael, Mark, Philip, Lawrence and Steven. Jeanne had been an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the Ft. Washington Fire Dept. and later, an active member with the St’s Peter and Paul church group in Bradenton, Florida. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Ambler, PA.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019