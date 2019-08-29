|
Jeanne Francis Nathan died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, FL. Jeanne was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Howard and Ruth (Crist) Chase. Jeanne married Harold Nathan and lived in Fort Washington for over 33 years. Jeanne retired from Amchem Products after 25 years, and Harold and Jeanne moved to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. It was shortly after that Harold died suddenly. It was a few years later when she moved to Bradenton, Florida, with her son Mark. Jeanne will be remembered fondly by her family and the friends she met throughout her life who enjoyed her presence at every occasion; from work, her charities, and to parties with family and friends. Jeanne was very active with The Ladies Auxiliary of the Fort Washington Fire Company and was a Past President. She was very active with her church, Saints Peter & Paul, in Bradenton and the local hibiscus and orchid society. Jeanne is the beloved mother of Richard (Lorena), Michael, Mark, Philip (Eliana), Larry (Susan), and Steve. She is the grandmother to 15 and the great grandmother to 7. She is survived by her sister Margaret Schneider and brother Dr. Lawrence Chase. She was predeceased by her brother Bill. There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday, September 14th at St Anthony’s Church, 259 Forest Ave. Ambler at 10:00 AM. The family will be receiving friends from 9:30 to 10:00 AM. Burial will be private. Photos and Tributes may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019