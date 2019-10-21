|
Jeanne Hanes Romano, (nee Carpenter), 94, of Ambler, PA., born September 30, 1925, in Scranton, PA., died Saturday, October 19, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at Fort Washington Estates. Mrs. Romano was a 74-year member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ambler. She was involved and served in many elected positions with the Ladies of the Knight of Columbus, The Colony Club of Ambler, Mothers Club of Gwynedd Mercy Academy, Lions Club Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, SAAC, and Caring Friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Ellen (nee Weaver) Carpenter, her first husband Dr. Charles B. Hanes, and her second husband Frank R. Romano. Surviving are two daughters and two sons, Nancy Jeanne Rosenberg of Belleville, IL., Mary Ellen (Joseph) Frompovich of Ambler, PA., Charles Christopher (Jo Ann) Hanes of Finksburg, MD., and Brian (Michele) Hanes of Chalfont, PA; two step-sons, Thomas Romano of Gwynedd Valley, PA and Richard (Maxine) Romano of Ambler, PA; seven grandchildren, Brittany Frompovich, Kenneth (Kayla) Rosenberg, Frank (Ericka) Rosenberg, Sharon Rosenberg Smith, Denise Hanes (William) Downey, Kevin Hanes, and Christina Hanes: two step-grandsons Michael and Mathew Romano; 5 great-grandchildren, Caitlynn Rosenberg, Joshua Rosenberg, George Smith, Jr., Dominick Smith and Patrick Downey; 2 step great-grandchildren Mia and Koa Romano. Relatives and friends called from 9-10:30 AM on Friday October 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Church S. Main and Poplar Sts., Ambler, PA with a mass of Christian burial at 10:30 AM celebrated by Father Eugene Tully. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gray Nuns of the Sacred Heart 14500 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116 or St. Joseph Church, 16 S. Spring Garden St. Ambler, PA 19002 in Jeanne’s honor.
