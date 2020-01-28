|
|
Jewel Joan Reed, of Hilltown, PA, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at The Community at Rockhill. She was 89 and a 60-year resident of the township. Born in Center Valley, PA, she was one of five daughters and last surviving child of the late Giovanni Pietrobon and Maria Casarotto. The former wife of Palmer Reed, Jewel went to the University of Arkansas with her new husband, where she studied Fine Arts. A talented painter and studio photographer, she spent her life renovating her 200-year-old farmhouse and raising her family in Bucks County. She is survived by her two daughters, Vanessa Reed and Rhonda Reed, her cousin Lionel Adda, and neice Joan Burton. Her services and interment will be held privately by the family. Arrangements Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, New Britain, PA. www.fluehr.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020