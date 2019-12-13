|
|
Jillian Margaret Blanke (née Bridge) died on December 11, 2019 at Brookdale in Hillsborough NJ. She was 76 years old. Born in Walsall England to Norris and Violet Bridge, Jill married and moved to the United States where she became a citizen. Shortly afterwards, Jill and her family moved internationally as part of the US State Department. She encouraged her children to learn and appreciate the local cultures while living abroad. In 1980, the family returned to the United States and Jill restarted her career in the medical field. She was proud of her US citizenship but loved and shared her English heritage. Jill enjoyed cooking, gardening, and travelling. Jill’s parents, her son David, and her love, Max Rohlfs, predecease her. She is survived by her children Mark and Susan, her daughters-in-law Ginny and Anne, her son-in-law Richard Kay, her grandchildren Ethan, Austin, Reese, Eric, Henry, Gwendolyn, and Madeline, her sister and brother in-law Steph and Rob Dyson, her nieces Becky (Tony) and Jo (Brian), and her grandnieces and grandnephew Evelyn, Rosie and Daniel. Even after her death, Jill continues her commitment to the medical field and requested that her body be donated to a University for the advancement of science. No memorial services have been scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League (MAGDRL). Information can be found at http://www.magdrl.org/ways-to-donate/.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019