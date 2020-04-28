|
|
Joan Davis Marr Joan Davis Marr of Lower Gwynedd died peacefully on Saturday April 25, 2020, at Spring House Estates, Lower Gwynedd. She was 86. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late Donald Charles Marr. Born in Camden, New Jersey she was the devoted daughter of the late George O. and Dorothy Llewelyn Davis, sister of the late George O. Davis, Jr. and Mary Jane Davis. Joan was a graduate of Haddon Heights High School, class of 1951, she received her degree in Professional Secretaryship from Pierce College. She worked as a legal secretary for many years. She was a former Girl Scout troop leader, a very talented seamstress, a member of the choir in her church. Joan enjoyed watching college football and the Philadelphia Eagles. What put a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and listening to their accomplishments and seeing them become grown women and men. Joan is survived by her loving daughters and son-in-laws, Carol M. Zeuner and her husband Tom, Patricia A. Weisenburger and her husband George. She is the proud grandmother of; Andrea and Courtney Zeuner and Bryan Weisenburger and his fiancé Wynia Martucci and Andrew Weisenburger and special nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Joan’s Memorial Service will be held at time when family and friends can gather. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to ACTS Samaritan Fund, c/o Spring House Estates, 728 Norristown Road, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002 or St. Thomas Memorial Fund at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 7020 Camp Hill Rd. Ft. Washington, PA 19034. www.fluehr.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 10, 2020