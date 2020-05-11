Joan Dean
Joan Dean, 68, of Flourtown, PA, passed away on May 8, 2020. Joan was born in Norristown, PA on April 14, 1952 to the late James A. and Pauline (Willard) Farmer. She was a graduate of Wissahickon High School and worked at Gessner Products in Ambler. Joan loved playing bingo, knitting and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Gary "Gus" Dean, her three children: James Farmer of Hatfield, Daniel Farmer of Ambler, Franco Auriemma, Jr. of Hatfield; three grandchildren: Leayn, Amber and Daniel Farmer; a sister Carol Freed; a brother Robert Farmer. A Funeral Service will be held at a later date.

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
