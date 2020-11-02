Joan M. Davies, October 31, 2020, age 84. Wife of the late Fred Davies. Mother of Denise Kumpf (Steven), William Davies (Eileen), Shawn Davies (Jill), Helen Gratzinger (Joseph) and the late Frederick and Jarrod Davies. Grandmother of 10 and Great Grandmother of 10. She is also survived by siblings William Cute (Judith) and Mary Armstrong (Tony). Relatives and friends are invited to viewing on Thursday, November 5 at St. John the Baptist Church, 146 Rector St., Philadelphia at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Westminster Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
