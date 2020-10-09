1/
Joan P. Markman

Joan P. Markman (nee Stahler) (October 7, 2020). Wife of the late Frank N. Markman. Mother of David (Pompie), John K., and Charles (Lori) Markman. Stepmother of Anthony (Shoshi) Markman. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Joan’s memorial service Saturday October 31st, 11am. Craft Funeral Home, 814 Bethlehem Pike, where friends may call 10-11am. Per CDC guidelines face coverings must be worn, and social distancing must be observed. In lieu of flowers contributions in Joan’s name may be made to Rotary International, 1560 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201, or www.rotary.org

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
