Joanne W. Stehle, 83, of Lower Gwynedd died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in 1935 in Abington, PA, the daughter of the late Joseph G. Whinney and Mae, nee Harris. Joanne was a graduate of The Stevens School in Germantown, Class of 1953 and received her Associates Degree from Pierce College. After getting her degree, she worked for several years as a legal secretary at Duane, Morris & Heckscher in Philadelphia. During the 1970’s she was a Docent at the Philadelphia Zoo and helped run the “Zoo on Wheels” outreach to the disabled and homebound. Pursuing her love of animals and nature, Joanne worked as a coordinator and guide at Manatawna Farms, an urban farming collective in Philadelphia. Later, she was a National Park Guide during the 1976 Bi-Centennial Celebration and Tourism Coordinator for the Tall Ships. For many years she worked as a Restaurant Liaison Officer for the Philadelphia Tourist Bureau. For 20 years she worked as a Placement Officer at Special Care Home Healthcare Agency in Erdenheim, PA, until her retirement in 2004. In addition to working and raising a family, she was active in a wide variety of activities and ventures. Starting in 2007, Joanne was an active member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), a women’s organization with a mission of providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. Among other duties, she was the Yearbook Chair. For over 20 years, Joanne was the Judge of Elections, responsible for the proper and orderly voting at polling stations in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. She was also in the Altar Guild of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Blue Bell, PA for many years. Among her many and varied interests and hobbies, Joanne was an enthusiastic reader, bridge player, international traveler and theatre-goer and host to several international students. Joanne is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles C. Stehle. She is the beloved mother of Causten Stehle of Wilmington, NC, Christie Stavely and her husband Thomas of North Wales. She is the loving grandmother of JT Stavely V and Sara Stavely. She is also survived by her sisters Susan Klein and Linda Whinney and famille française, Olivier, Sachie, Naomi & Keita Ledey of Paris, France. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday, August 17, 2019, for a 10:00 visitation, followed by an 11:00 am Memorial at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 750 W. Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422 officiated by Rev. Christina Nord. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the P.E.O, and can be sent to P, E.O. Executive Office, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines IA. 50312-2899, Please indicate “Chapter L, Abington” in the memo line. Photos and tributes may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019