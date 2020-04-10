|
John Adams, 96, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away March 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carmen (Llora) Adams for 72 years. Formerly of Jarrettown, John was born in Philadelphia on March 9, 1924 to the late John Adams and Caroline (Ceschan) Adams. As a boy he survived typhoid fever which claimed the life of his older sister Mary. John was pre-deceased by his younger sister Caroline Keefe. A WWII veteran, John served in the Army Air Force as a radar mechanic stationed in England. His unit was part of the OSS the precursor to the CIA. He was especially proud of his service. In addition to his wife Carmen, John is survived by children Linda Adams, Wilmington DE, Sandra (Terry) Leach, Horsham PA, Steve (Cathy) Adams, Glenside PA and Patty (Mark) Smith, Port Charlotte FL. He will also be missed by grandchildren Daniel (Julia) Morse, Jennifer (Sean) Brennan, his four great-grandchildren Daniel, Bridget, Robert and Evelyn, as well as multiple nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19, the service and burial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in John’s name to the American Legion at www.legion.org or Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020