John Edward Cooper passed away on April 12 in the arms of his family. John was born in Montevideo, Uruguay to Jean Sherriff and Edward Myles Cooper. He was educated at St. George’s College in Buenos Aires, Argentina and went on to apprentice in the family’s Lloyd’s of London Insurance Agency. His job took him to London, Toronto and eventually Puerto Rico where he started his own insurance brokerage firm. For 26 years, John and his wife of 45 years, Deirdre, founded, owned and operated The Printing Place in Abington. After it was sold, he went on to work in the Montgomery County Court House and as a Spanish Interpreter in the legal system. John and Deirdre have lived in Ambler for the past 42 years. He was well loved and will be sorely missed. He is also survived by three daughters, Julie, Jacqueline and Helen, three grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday April 27 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Anton B. Urban Funeral Home, 1111 S. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00PM. Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Church of the Messiah, 1001 Dekalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002. Tributes and photos may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019