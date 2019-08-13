|
|
John C. Finore, of Ambler, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Artman Lutheran Home in Ambler. He was 67 years old. Born in Abington, PA, John was the son of John N. and the late Frances (nee LaRuffa) Finore. John was a graduate of Upper Dublin High School, Class of 1970. Throughout the course of his career, he was employed by Keystone, Moore Products, and Siemens. John honored his Italian heritage as a proud member of the Associazione Amici dell’Italia of Ambler. He was a parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua Church. He loved cooking Italian specialties, listening to music, reading, and watching classic movies and television shows. John enjoyed walking through the town of Ambler and socializing with his dear friends. John had a great love for all animals, especially dogs. John is survived by his beloved father and stepmother, John N. and Concetta G. Finore. He is the dear brother of Jane Finore, Loretta Super and her husband Scot, Nicholas Finore and his wife Donna, and was preceded in death by his brother Joseph. He is the loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday August 16, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:50 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, 16 South Spring Garden Street, Ambler, PA. John’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM by Rev. Eugene M. Tully. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Norristown. In lieu of flowers, donations made in John’s memory to the Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428 would be greatly appreciated by the family. Tributes and photos may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019