John J. Minski, Jr., 70, of Jim Thorpe, PA, a long-time resident of Glenside, passed away peacefully in his home after a long battle with cancer on March 2, 2020. John is survived by his wife Carol-Anne (nee Burk), sons: Christopher and Anthony (Monica), and grandchildren Maggie, Rosie and Lucy. John grew up in Philadelphia and entered the Navy in 1968. After initial training, he joined the USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67) for the ship’s initial cruise in the Mediterranean Sea. After his honorable discharge, he returned to the Philadelphia area and ultimately became a sign-maker in Glenside. He volunteered as a scout leader for Glenside Troop 427, where he enjoyed producing the pinewood derby. John retired to Jim Thorpe after working as regional sales manager selling packaging equipment for the pharmaceutical industry. He was a student of art history and an accomplished artist. Memorial Service 11:00 AM Saturday March 14, 2020 at the William R. May Funeral Home 354 N. Easton Rd. Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation at the funeral home Saturday after 10:00 AM, Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke’s Hospice 2455 Black River Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18015 would be appreciated.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020