Dr. John L. Bidwell of Brittany Pointe Estates, Lansdale, formerly of Lower Gwynedd and Long Beach island, NJ, passed away on October 11, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Barbara V. Bidwell, to whom he was married for 62 years, and loving father to John L. (Carol), Andrew (Cindy) and Dr. Mark (Joanne). He was predeceased by his son, Gregory E. Bidwell. Dr. Bidwell practiced dentistry in Blue Bell for 36 years until his retirement in 1995. He was an avid and accomplished wood carver, loved the beach and vacations with his wife in the Caribbean. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Development, Attention: Penn Memory Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 with check payable to ‘Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania’ and ‘ADC-PMC, Dr. John L. Bidwell’ on the memo line, or by visiting pennmemorycenter.org/gifts/
to make an online donation.