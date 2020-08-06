John M. Downey, age 59, suddenly on August 3, 2020 of Wyndmoor. John was the devoted and loving husband to Margaret Ann (nee Sheward). Cousin of Roseann Gonzalez of Myrtle Beach, SC and Theresa Burck-Phelpher of NJ. Brother-in-law to James Sheward (Kathy), Peter Sheward (Susan), Laura Gene Console (Anthony), and Andrew Sheward. John was loved by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. John was employed by the School District of Upper Dublin, was a Son of the American Legion, and also a volunteer fireman for over thirty years with Edge Hill, Flourtown and Wyndmoor Fire Companies. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 10th, 11:30AM at Riverside Cemetery, 200 S. Montgomery Ave., West Norriton, PA 19403. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to PAWS (Phila Animal Welfare Society). Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors



