|
|
John Joseph “Jack” Munera Jr., passed peacefully at home in Worcester Township, PA, surrounded by family on August 2, 2019. A devoted husband of 57 years, father of 4 sons and grandfather to 7 grandchildren, Jack graduated in 1964 from the University of Pennsylvania where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Society. In 1974, Jack founded Heritage Maintenance Products, building a successful business and working there until his retirement in 2017. Jack was an active member of the Whitpain community where he was a Cub Scout leader for many years and coached youth baseball and basketball. In addition to coaching, Jack was an avid golfer and runner who completed the Boston Marathon, Marine Marathon, and the Philadelphia Marathon on several occasions. He was a member of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church where he was a leader of the youth group, taught Sunday school and was a member of the Vestry. He took great joy in spending time with family and friends, travel, history, animals and lifelong learning. No matter what challenges he encountered, Jack approached life with an unfailingly positive attitude, love for his family and a great sense of humor. Surviving is his wife, Jeanette (Hawes) Munera; sons, John Joseph Munera, III and his wife, Julie, of Audubon, PA, Andrew Emerson Munera and his wife, Justine, of Edgewater, MD, Matthew James Munera of Schwenksville, PA, and Keith Thomas Munera and his partner, John, of Berwyn, PA; a brother, Donald Robert Munera and his wife, Fran, of Blackwood, NJ, and 7 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 750 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422 on Thursday, August 15 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church at the address above. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019