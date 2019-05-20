|
John Frederick Ohlson, age 79, of Lower Gwynedd, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, surrounded by his loving family. John was born on March 9, 1940 in Philadelphia, the son of Jennie and Jurgen Ohlson. A 1957 graduate of Yeadon High School in Delaware County and 1962 graduate of Drexel University, he advanced systems for the F-14, T-2, E-2C and the CH53K Sikorsky Navy/Marine helicopter. John worked for more than 50 years as a Navy Aircraft Hydraulics Engineer. He earned two patents and pioneered the development of hydraulic systems in the V-22 Osprey and F/A-18 E and F Super Hornet Naval Aircraft. He was an active member and leader in the Society of Automotive Engineers (A6) and most recently a senior engineering hydraulics consultant for the US Navy. John loved fishing and annual trips to Canada, grew up playing baseball, tennis, skied, and later cards with friends. John loved spending time with Carol, and dear friends and family in Marco Island, FL, each winter. They loved traveling together. John leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Carol (Smedley), his two children, and four grandchildren; son Jeffrey John Ohlson, his wife, Kristin, their children Maggie and Jurgen, of Herriman, Utah; his daughter, Julie (Ohlson) Richards, her husband, Mark, their sons, Andrew and Thomas, of Lancaster, PA. He is the dear brother of Barbara Brown, of Newtown. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 after 10:30 AM at the Anton B. Urban Funeral Home, 1111 S. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. John’s Memorial Service will follow at 11:30AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory to Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/ or to the Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, PO Box 297, Philadelphia, PA 19105-0297 https://sundaybreakfast.org/ would be appreciated by the family. Tributes and photos may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 26, 2019