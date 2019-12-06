|
John “Jack” Reeves died peacefully on December 4th 2019 surrounded by his loving family, joining his beloved late wife Anne Marie Samkavitz Reeves. He was 88. He was the loving husband of 30 years to Bernadean “Bernie” Reeves. Born in Philadelphia, John was the son of the late Edward and Susan Derham Reeves and brother of late Susan Conway, Thomas, Edward, Pat, and James Reeves. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Michael (Meg) Trappe PA, James (Denise) Seminole FL, Patti (Dave) Ambler PA, Maryellen Reeves, Glenside PA, sister Mary Miller, grandchildren Brian, Joanne, Elizabeth “Libby”, Thomas, and Annemarie. Relatives and Friends are invited to greet the family on Monday December 9, 2019 between 9 AM and 10 AM, with a funeral mass at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Church 16 S. Spring Garden St, Ambler PA. Interment will be private at St Patrick’s Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to: Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia PA 19111. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019