John (Jack) Rush Alexander of Doylestown, formally of Willow Grove, passed away on April 7, 2020, at Briarleaf Nursing Home. He was 98. Jack was the husband of the late Rita Alexander. Born in Philadelphia, Jack was the third son of the late Russell Eugene, Sr, and Frances Charlotte (Fraim) Alexander. Jack attended Germantown High School where he was a member of the orchestra, playing the violin. He worked as a salesman for Morton Salt and San Giorgio Macaroni and Spaghetti. Later he had his own business; John Alexander Piano Tuning and Repairs. In total, he worked for over 70 years, much of the time at two jobs simultaneously. He was a member of Germantown Presbyterian church where he served as a deacon. At First Presbyterian Church of Willow Grove, he was a Sunday School teacher and Moderator of the Youth Fellowship. Jack had many interests: gardening, reading and writing, playing the piano, drawing and painting, running, playing tennis, crocheting, cars, electronic gadgets, and was an ardent Phillies fan. He shared these interests with everyone he knew and was at his happiest when helping others. He is survived by daughters Bonnie Fesmire (Robert) of Westford, MA; Gail Baldwin (Butler, deceased) of Ocean City, NJ; Nancy Pollard (James) of Norristown, PA; and Jill Alexander of Hatboro, PA. Also, step-daughters Deborah Coulter (John) of Phoenix, AZ; Gloria Conroy of Willow Grove, PA; Rita Wolfe (Richard) of Willow Grove, PA; and step-son William Conroy (Jacquelyn) of Warrington, PA. Jack is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren, a brother-in-law, Joseph Allen of Page, AZ, one niece and two nephews, and former wife, Jessie Bowen Alexander of Huntingdon Valley, PA. Because of current restrictions, there will be no Memorial Service until we can gather together to celebrate Jack’s wonderful life. Memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization: BBBSI PA Office, 123 S. Broad Street, Suite 1050, Philadelphia, PA 19109 or http://www.independencebigs.org If you would prefer a different charity, please make a donation in his name there.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020