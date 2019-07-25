|
John Carrell Stalder, World War II veteran, retired automotive mechanic and U.S. Postal worker passed away July 22, 2019 at the age of 98, surrounded by family. Born and raised on the family farm in Hartsville, Pa, John was the last survivor of the nine children of the late John and Anna (nee Bahler) Stalder. He graduated from Hatboro High School in 1939; he then attended and graduated from the Peirce School of Business Administration. In 1942 John joined the war effort, serving as a Sgt. in the US Army Air Corp. in the South Pacific. After the war, John was employed by Hewitt Buick, Hatboro, as an automotive mechanic. He later joined the US Postal Service (Willow Grove) where he worked for 27 years until his retirement. Survivors include seven nieces and two nephews; nine grandnieces/nephews and ten great-grandnieces/nephews. Family members from all across the U.S. were able to visit John often. Family was very important to John. He enjoyed family celebrations, many of which were held at the family farmhouse over the years. Other interests included bowling (he belonged to two bowling leagues until he was 90) animals, travel, gardening and pinochle. Family members recall many lively pinochle games with John, his brothers and brothers-in-law going on loudly at the large kitchen table while celebration and holiday meals were being prepared. Year after year he cheered on the Philadelphia sports teams – never giving up on those beloved Phillies. Services for John will be held Tuesday, July 30 at Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave., Hatboro at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors there from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Following the service, interment will be in the Hatboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Montgomery County (PA) SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428, or to the charitable organization of donor’s choice.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019