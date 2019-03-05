|
|
John R. Vettese, age 73, of Ambler, and formerly of Hammonton, NJ, died peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019, in the Dock Woods Community in Lansdale, PA. Born in Hammonton, NJ, John was the eldest son of the late John and Elizabeth (nee Salvatore) Vettese. John was a 1963 graduate of Hammonton High School and received his degree from Temple University. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. John was a Project Manager working in Systems and Technology Support for the Unisys Corporation for 37 years until his retirement in 2006. John loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed camping, hiking, biking, and kayaking. He was an avid gardener and member of Pennypack Farm. Astronomy was a passion of John’s and he enjoyed studying the night sky. He was also a faithful runner and could be found traversing his Ambler neighbor in the early hours of any weekday. He was a longtime Philadelphia sports fan but was an especially dedicated Phillies fan, through the good and the bad. John was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Ambler. John is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Mary Ann (nee Kolasa) Vettese of Ambler. He is the devoted father of Sharon Licata and her husband Michael of Ambler; Steven Vettese and his wife Stephanie of Atlanta, GA; John Vettese and his wife Maureen Walsh of Philadelphia; and Elaine Gravelle and her husband Matthew of Blue Bell. He is the loving grandfather of Michael, Jake, Parks, Jack, William and Ryan. John is the dear brother of Robert Vettese and his wife Bonnie of Hammonton, NJ and Gary Vettese and his wife Dawn of San Diego, CA. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 14, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 16 S. Spring Garden Street, Ambler, PA 19002. John’s Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Charles J. McElroy as Celebrant. Inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory to the Pennypack Farm and Education Center, 685 Mann Road, Horsham PA 19044 www.pennypackfarm.org would be appreciated by the family. Tributes and photos may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019