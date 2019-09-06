|
|
John (Jack) Kyle Whittaker (93) of North Wales, PA, died August 30th, 2019. He was the son of Helene (Kyle) Whittaker Harms and Donald F. Whittaker, and stepson of Arthur G. Harms. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald F. Whittaker, and his sister, Jill Harms Griesse. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janis (Peters) Whittaker, and his children Kyle (Linda), Starr, Taft (Lynn), Jeffrey (Jennifer), and Kimberly (Stephen) Morris. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Born and raised in New York City, his family then moved to New Jersey. At age 17, Jack enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre as a top gunner on a B-29 Super Fortress in combat against Japan, operating and maintaining 50 caliber machine guns. In the 1950’s Jack moved to Lancaster, Ohio, to become President of Modiglass Fibers, Inc. Modiglass was then purchased by Reichold Chemicals and Jack served as Vice-President. In 1967, he moved to New Jersey as a Vice-President with Nicolet Industries, Inc. After his wedding to Janis in April of 1968, they relocated to Gwynedd Valley where they lived for 50 years. In 1974, Jack became President of Holinee Corp in Blue Bell, PA. He travelled the world as an executive and eventually “retired” in 1984. In retirement, Jack was involved in a number of family businesses until 2015 and served as the Chairman of Whittco, Inc., Prime Funding, Inc., and Viking Injector. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid reader of historical books, especially those related to the Civil War and the military. He enjoyed traveling the world, playing golf, and working on antique cars. He served for many years on the Board of Trustees at Germantown Academy and was a member of Cedarbrook Country Club in Blue Bell and Sanctuary United Methodist Church in North Wales. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13th from 1-4 at Cedarbrook Country Club 180 Penllyn Pike Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019