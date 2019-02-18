|
John Feddrich Ziegler, “Jack”, age 79, of Lower Gwynedd PA, died Thursday February 7, 2019 in the Abington Hospital Jefferson Health in Abington. Born in Philadelphia, Jack was the son of the late John and Helene (nee Feddrich) Ziegler. Jack received his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University and was a registered professional engineer. He was employed by PECO at the Limerick Generator Station until his retirement in 2012. Jack was a member of Upper Dublin Lutheran Church and served as Financial Advisor to the Upper Dublin Christian Nursery School. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Jack was known as a “gadget” guy. He loved model boats. He built two model boats including a lobster boat and Chris Craft. He sailed them with a model boat club in the Villages, Florida. While vacationing in Florida, Jack became an avid golfer. He was never serious about it and did lots of laughing over his “gaffs”. Jack is the beloved husband of Ruth Elaine (nee Sunderland). He is the dear father of John “Jack” Ziegler and his wife Ingrid of Wheaton, Illinois and Eric Ziegler and his wife Elizabeth of Newtown Square. He is the loving grandfather of Melissa, Jenny, Sarah and Ben Ziegler. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday March 1, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Upper Dublin Lutheran Church, 411 Susquehanna Road, Ambler, PA. Jack’s Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by a luncheon in Fellowship Hall. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s memory to the Upper Dublin Christian Nursery School, 411 Susquehanna Rd. Ambler, PA 19002 www.udcns.org would be appreciated by the family. Tributes and photos may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019