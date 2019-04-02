|
|
Jonas Clemens Hagey, formerly of Franconia and Souderton, passed away on March 31, 2019 while in residence at Souderton Mennonite Homes. Mr. Hagey was born June 20, 1927, to Jonas G., a home builder, and Katie L. (Clemens) Hagey, a homemaker, in the village of Franconia at their family home. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth Krupp (Detweiler) Hagey of Souderton, PA; his son, Dr. Steven Hagey of Austin, TX; his daughter, Jane Clough of Lansdale, PA (with husband Jay); his grandsons, Noah Hagey of Marin County, CA (with wife Allison) and Paul Hagey of Boulder, CO (with wife Jennifer); his granddaughters, Dr. Rachel Hagey-Saluti of Menlo Park, CA (with husband Benjamin) and Kate Russell of Fort Riley, KS (with husband Kenneth); his great granddaughters, Jolie Hagey and Eva Hagey of Marin County, CA and Lucia Saluti of Menlo Park, CA; his great grandson, Brooks Hagey of Marin County, CA; his younger sister, Elizabeth Hagey of Souderton, PA; his brother-in-law, William Gotwals of Oley, PA and Marvin Clemmer of Lansdale PA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents and his sisters, Beatrice, Velma, Eva, Jean, and Alice. After an adolescence spent working for his father as a carpenter and with a strong devotion to playing area baseball in the Perkiomen Twilight League, Mr. Hagey became an accomplished single-home builder and developer, taking over his father’s successful business upon his sudden death in 1956, and becoming very well-known in the greater Montgomery-Bucks County area for his strict attention to quality, service, and customer relations. During his active years, Mr. Hagey enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting throughout Pennsylvania and the western states, snow skiing, snowmobiling, golfing, bowling, and boating at his favorite vacation spot, Lake Wallenpaupack, where he and his wife maintained a second home. He was a lifelong avid fan of Philadelphia sports teams. During his years in business, Mr. Hagey was a proud member of several associations of builders and real estate developers as well as the Rotary Club of Souderton. He was a lifelong member of Franconia Mennonite Church. There will be a service held at Souderton Mennonite Homes on Summit Street in Souderton on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00am. Prior to the service, visitation with the family will be from 10:00am to 10:45am. The internment will be private for the family in the Franconia Mennonite Church’s cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Souderton Mennonite Agape Fund, 275 Dock Drive Lansdale, PA 19446, OR Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road Lititz, PA 17543. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019